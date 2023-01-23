Aretha Franklin Song “Natural Woman” Deemed Offensive By Trans Community

Aretha Franklin’s song “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” has been deemed offensive to trans women according to trans activists.

The single was released by the late, great American sould singer Aretha Franklin in 1967. The lyrics were written by Gerry Goffin and the music was composed by Carole King.

MSN reports: Standing for Women Founder Kellie-Jay Keen says it’s “really hard” to ignore the “misogyny” of the trans-rights movement as Aretha Franklin’s song ‘Natural Woman’ was recently slammed as offensive to trans-women.

Being a mum, that is also being attacked, we’re now called birthing persons or pregnant persons,” Ms Keen told Sky News Australia.

“I don’t think many women really know how much we’re hated – I hate to say it … I don’t have a victim mentality, but it’s really hard to ignore the misogyny of this particular movement.

“It means a man who says he’s frightened to go in a man’s toilet – his words are more credible than a woman who says she doesn’t want that man in her space.”