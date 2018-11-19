Are Netanyahu’s Days Numbered?

The recent, surprise resignation of Israel’s defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, has brought Israel to the brink of snap elections.

Lieberman, who has long demanded a more aggressive Israeli policy in Gaza, quit in protest over a ceasefire agreement, calling the deal a “surrender to terror.”

He also confirmed that his resignation would be followed by the withdrawal of his right-wing nationalist party, Yisrael Beiteinu, from the ruling coalition with Netanyahu’s Likud. With Yisrael Beitenu’s departure, the coalition will be down to just 61 seats in parliament – holding a 1-seat majority. As a result, early elections are expected as soon as March 2019.

Lieberman wants a conflict in Gaza and is threatening to bring down the Israeli government if he doesn’t get one

So who are the main players and what to expect next?

The Ron Paul Institute reports: Just days into a ceasefire with Gaza, the Israelis sent commandos in to assassinate a Hamas leader. Hamas then surprised Israel with more than 400 rockets in retaliation, leading to another ceasefire agreed by Netanyahu.

But this time his defense minister was having none of it. He wants a conflict and is threatening to bring down the government if he does not get one. What's next?