Archbishop Viganò Warns About WHO’s Pandemic Treaty Power Grab

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued a warning about an impending power grab by the World Health Organization’s via their ‘Pandemic Treaty‘.

The World Health Assembly is due to convene in Geneva, Switzerland, between May 22-28 to discuss the implementation of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty by 194 nations.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Viganò released a memo on Sunday to warn all nations that might be considering joining the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, that handing over sovereignty to the global body would constitute the “crime of high treason.”

He wrote:

“In the coming days, the Nations that adhere to the World Health Organization will vote on resolutions regarding the WHO’s management of pandemics.

These resolutions will transfer sovereignty regarding the health of citizens to a supranational body that is largely financed by the pharmaceutical industry and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

If these resolutions are approved by a majority, the WHO will have exclusive international authority in the case of a pandemic to impose all the rules, including quarantines, lockdowns, obligatory vaccinations and vaccine passports.

It should also be borne in mind that this organization enjoys immunity, and thus its members cannot be either tried or convicted if they commit crimes. Unelected technocrats will paradoxically have more power than that which citizens confer on their representatives by means of their democratic vote.

Given that the yielding of sovereignty is considered the crime of high treason by the laws of every nation, and that Parliaments may not legislate against the interests of the Nation, much less violate the natural liberties and fundamental rights of the citizens whom they represent, I believe that it will not escape anyone’s notice that this attempt by the WHO to appropriate a power that properly belongs to individual Nations is intended to impede any sort of opposition to the Agenda 2030, which in the field of healthcare also aims to accomplish the drastic reduction of medical and hospital services, the privatization of the health industry, and disease prevention by means of vaccines.

Read full memo: Vigano WHO Declaration May 21 2022