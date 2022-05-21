Archbishop Bans ‘Evil’ Nancy Pelosi From Holy Communion Until She Repents of ‘Grave Sin’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who claims to be a practicing Catholic, has been banned from receiving Holy Communion by the Archbishop of San Francisco until she reaches an “understanding of the grave evil” she is perpetrating and repents of her “grave sins.”

Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone wrote in a public post Friday that his “many requests” to speak with Pelosi have been ignored and he has no choice but to ban her from receiving Holy Communion over her evil policies.

The archbishop said he communicated to Pelosi on April 7 that she must cease and desist her “advocacy for abortion ‘rights” or else immediately stop calling herself a Catholic in public. Because Pelosi ignored his advice, and has continued “obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin”, he had no choice but to deny her communion.

The archbishop referred to the Catholic Church’s Cannon 915, which says that, “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion.”

After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion. https://t.co/l7M85CyG86 — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 20, 2022

“As you have not publically repudiated your position on abortion, and continue to refer to your Catholic faith in justifying your position and to receive Holy Communion, that time has now come,” the archbishop wrote. “Therefore, in light of my responsibility as the Archbishop of San Francisco to be ‘concerned for all the Christian faithful entrusted to [my] care’ … by means of this communication I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.”

