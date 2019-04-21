April Ryan Suggests Mike Huckabee Is Going to Hell

White House correspondent April Ryan has lashed out at Mike Huckabee, suggesting the former Governor will be going to hell when he dies.

Appearing Thursday on CNN’s Outfront, Ryan claimed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had no “credibility left” following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Breitbart.com reports: “She outright lied, and the people, the American people, can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece, spokesperson, from the people’s house,” April said, referencing Sanders’ statements regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s ‘Fire Me Thursday’ or ‘Fire Me Good Friday.’ She needs to go,” she added.

Huckabee, tweeting about Ryan suggesting his daughter have her head “lopped off,” asked of the reporter’s remarks, “So liberals—is this okay? Does CNN have the integrity to deal w/ this incitement to murder?”

Ryan replied to being called out by Huckabee, tweeting: “You sir need to sit down. You gave me a veiled threat not long ago. You call yourself a man of God? Boy bye! As your people come for me! My people see you and will do the same for you!”

“By the way you should be celebrating Good Friday or do you even remember Jesus anymore? He would not come down from the cross just to save himself! He decided to die,” April went on.

Huckabee responded to Ryan’s attacks by asking if the White House Correspondents’ Association would revoke Ryan’s credential, tweeting: “Will the @whca revoke April Ryan’s credentials? If not, they are gutless tools.”

An angry Ryan shot back: “Will you get into heaven? The answer is no!”

Ryan and Sanders have had a rocky relationship since the latter become White House press secretary. In June, Sanders called on Ryan to stop “rudely” interrupting fellow reporters and to “be quiet long enough” for her to respond to her questions.

The CNN analyst suffered an embarrassing episode in the same month when she falsely claimed President Trump was heckled during the “Celebration of America” event at the White House. CNN producer Noah Gray directly responded to Ryan’s incorrect tweet, saying, “This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed.”

Ryan has also claimed that she had gotten into clashes with the Trump administration because she is an African-American woman.

“Let’s put it on the table. I’ve been there for a while, and I know a lot of things. I have some of the best Republican sources, I think, than a lot of people in that room, and I don’t back down. I’m not afraid. It doesn’t help that I’m a woman,” Ryan told ABC’s The View last November. “It doesn’t help that I’m from a smaller news network, American Urban Radio Network, and that I’m a black woman who is not perceived to be part of their base. So they use me as an example to show ‘See, this is what can happen to you.’ What they fail to realize is it’s not about me, and I’m going to continue to do my job, and that’s what they don’t like.”