Application For Michigan State University Offers Choice Of 13 Sets of Pronouns And ‘Other’

A question on the application for Michigan State University’s Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior program asks prospective students to select their “preferred pronouns” giving them choices
In fact the application offers 13 options to select from.
It also includes the category “Other” for students whose pronouns must be far too cutting-edge for the university to recognize.
Breitbart reports: The Twitter account Libs of TikTok shared a purported screenshot of the program application on Thursday.
On the application, one question asks: “What are your preferred pronouns?”
Below, applicants have the option of selecting from either: he/him/his, she/her/hers, they/them/theirs, fae/faer/faers, zie/zim/sir, sie/sie/hir, ey/em/eir, ve/ver/vis, tey/ter/tem, e/em/eir, xe/xem/xyr, per/per/pers, ae/aer/aer, or Other.
Michigan State University did not respond to Breitbart News’ inquiry regarding how the school decided which pronouns would get their own box, and which would be in the “Other” category.
The bizarre concept of disclosing one’s “gender pronouns” is a trend that has been festering on college campuses over the years, and slowly making its way into the workforce.
In 2016, administrators at Champlain College in Vermont were caught distributing gender pronoun pins to incoming freshmen, in order to establish the wearer’s preferred pronouns.
That same year, the Princeton University HR department told employees not to use the word “man” in an effort to become more gender-inclusive. In 2017, a pronoun guideline document offered by Bard College encouraged students to use “Ze, Zim, Zir” pronouns.
By 2019, American University in Washington, DC, moved toward making the use of non-binary, preferred pronouns mandatory for faculty when addressing students.
Last year, Columbia University released a video talking about the alleged importance of gender “pronouns,” and warned that “intentionally misgendering someone” is against the school’s nondiscrimination policy.
