Apple Unveils 'Pregnant Man' Emoji in New iPhone Update

January 29, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Woke Apple released new pregnant man emoji for iPhones
Apple has unveiled a new pregnant man emoji for all iPhone users as part of its ‘woke’ update to be unrolled later this year.

Despite the fact that men cannot get pregnant, Emojipedia’s emoji draft list that included a ‘pregnant man’ emoji was approved for some users in September 2021.

The new emojis “recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people,” Emojipedia stated in a blog post.

The 37 new woke emojis will be available with Apple’s latest update, iOS 15.4.

