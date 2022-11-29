Apple BANS Protests in China: “We Will Help Chinese Regime Stomp Out Dissenters”

Apple has announced that it is banning citizens in China from protesting against the Chinese regime by restricting the use of AirDrop, a move that helps the CCP block people from organizing protests.
Over the past week, hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest the authoritarian lockdowns in the country.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Much of the unrest was in response to an incident in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi, where around 40 people were killed during an apartment fire because lockdown rules stopped residents from exiting the burning building.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Summit.news reports: With Beijing now trying to contain what some are calling the most serious mass uprising since Tiananmen Square, Apple is apparently helping them to crush dissent.
Earlier this month, Apple restricted the use of AirDrop in China, which protesters had been using to evade censorship.
AirDrop allows local connections between devices, meaning it cannot be monitored or censored by local authorities.
However, Apple launched an update to the app in China that restricted usage to just 10 minutes, making it harder for protesters to communicate with other activists, as well as send messages nearby bystanders and tourists.
AirDrop was also being used by protesters in Hong Kong, who were brutally suppressed by the CCP during months of unrest in 2019.
The smartphone company chose to roll out the new “feature” in China only right as the country experienced its biggest demonstrations in decades, which some would suggest is more than just a coincidence.
“Apple has helped Beijing to suppress public dissent multiple times, mostly by complying with its requests to remove apps used by protestors for information and communication,” reports Reclaim the Net.
“Apple also helps the Chinese Communist Party prevent users from remaining private by banning VPNs in the region.”
The development coincides with Elon Musk revealing that Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from the app store entirely over its support for – God forbid – free speech.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Balenciaga Executive Ousted as a Satanic Pedophile – Media Blackout - November 29, 2022
- CNN Urges Viewers To Starve Their Pets to Death To Combat Climate Change - November 29, 2022
- Apple BANS Protests in China: “We Will Help Chinese Regime Stomp Out Dissenters” - November 29, 2022