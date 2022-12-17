AOC’s Climate Change Film Is A Massive Flop At The Box Office

Despite being released in 120 theatres, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s climate change documentary, “To the End,” earned less than $10,000 last weekend.
Yes, even with rave critic reviews AOC’s film only earned around $80 per theater.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Fox News reports: The new film, “To the End,” was filmed over four years and follows four young women, Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright and political strategist Alexandra Rojas, as they attempt to pass sweeping climate change legislation in Congress.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
The film currently boasts an 88% “fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and does not yet have an audience score.
“Representative Ocasio-Cortez offers the best onscreen antidote to despair — she’s funny, a canny political strategy,” Teo Bugbee of the New York Times wrote.
“To the End is set to ignite more Americans to take action,” RogertEbert.com’s Nick Allen wrote in his review.
The documentary debuted on more than 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters, coming in 33rd place overall at the box office.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- AOC’s Climate Change Film Is A Massive Flop At The Box Office - December 17, 2022
- Vaccine ‘Misinformation’ Is One of the Biggest Public Health Threats Says CDC Director - December 17, 2022
- Woman Who Claimed Men Can’t Be Lesbians Faces Prison Term For ‘Criminal Transphobia’ - December 17, 2022
Be the first to comment