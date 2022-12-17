AOC’s Climate Change Film Is A Massive Flop At The Box Office

Despite being released in 120 theatres, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s climate change documentary, “To the End,” earned less than $10,000 last weekend.

Yes, even with rave critic reviews AOC’s film only earned around $80 per theater.

I’m laughing heartily because the new @AOC film on climate change “To the End” got rave reviews from the usual robotic left-wing claque but still generated a miserable $80 per theater. Over multiple days with multiple showings she sold around 8 tickets per theater. Major bomb! pic.twitter.com/zpDWi1pfVj — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 13, 2022

Fox News reports: The new film, “To the End,” was filmed over four years and follows four young women, Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright and political strategist Alexandra Rojas, as they attempt to pass sweeping climate change legislation in Congress.

The film currently boasts an 88% “fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and does not yet have an audience score.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez offers the best onscreen antidote to despair — she’s funny, a canny political strategy,” Teo Bugbee of the New York Times wrote.

“To the End is set to ignite more Americans to take action,” RogertEbert.com’s Nick Allen wrote in his review.

The documentary debuted on more than 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters, coming in 33rd place overall at the box office.