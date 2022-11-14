AOC, Who Thinks She’s Some Kind Of A Sex Symbol, Says She Is “Afraid For Her Life”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) who insisted last year that “deranged sexual frustrations” underpin a “Republican fixation” on her, is now claiming to be “absolutely” afraid for her life.

This is the same New York congresswoman who said she ‘thought she was going to die’ during the January 6 Capitol riot, despite being in a building across the street from the actual capitol that day!

AOC revealed her fears in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace. She told him that now hestitates to walk her dog and that the attack on Paul Pelosi has heightened her concerns.

Summit News reports: When asked if she thinks her life is in danger, she replied: “Absolutely, I felt that my life has been in danger since the moment that I won my primary election in 2018,” adding “And it became especially intensified when I was first brought into Congress in 2019.”

“It means when I wake up in the morning, I hesitate to walk my dog. It means when I come home, I have to ask my fiancé to come out to where my car is to walk me just from my car to my front door,” she continued, adding “It means that there’s just – a general disposition where you kind of feel like there’s almost a static electricity around you.”

“And you’re just always just looking around, your head is just on a swivel, going to a restaurant, walking down the street.”I actually believe that it very much shaped my political decisions because I started to feel … that it was possible that I may not see the end of the year,” adding “I said I don’t know if I have time so I need to be as robust and urgent as possible to say what I need to say.”