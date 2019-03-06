AOC: I Would Have Voted Against Military Force After 9/11

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she believes America should not have used military force following the 9/11 attacks.

Almost 18-years-ago, America lost thousands of lives as the Twin Towers in New York City collapsed following the worst terrorist attack to occur on U.S. soil in American history.

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: America united and wanted revenge — and it’s a good thing that Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t in politics back then, or we might not have ever gotten a sense of closure or satisfaction of killing Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Why?

Because Ocasio-Cortez would have voted against retaliation for 9/11.

In a recent tweet, the Democrat stated she would have voted against the authorization of military force to be used as a means of seeking retaliation against those responsible for plotting the terror attacks.

The attack abruptly stole the lives from 2,996 of our fellow Americans and many others years later due to the aftereffects, but she wouldn’t want any military force to help with revenge?

This wasn’t a little incident. This was major and retaliation was not a question of if, but when, where, and how.

Based on a report from Breitbart, this all began when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was Twitter-beefing with Rep. Juan Vargas over the anti-Semitism of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Vargas was criticizing Omar and Ocasio-Cortez chimed in with her two-bit nonsense, trying to place herself in the action instead of minding her own business and interrupting Vargas.

The part where she criticizes military action and retaliation for 9/11 comes near the end where she discusses Afghanistan.

I‘m curious if Rep. Vargas will further explain his stance here that it’s unacceptable to even *question* US foreign policy. Plenty of Dem members have asserted that discussion + debate on this issue is fair and merited. Is this stance a departure from that? https://t.co/2tcelsxFCU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

I remember a time when it was “unacceptable” to question the Iraq War. All of Congress was wrong, including both GOP & Dem Party, and led my generation into a disastrous + wrong war that virtually all would come to regret, except for the one member who stood up: Barbara Lee. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Afghanistan War* my apologies — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

(But honestly we shouldn’t have been in either, and we should end the AUMF now while we’re at it) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Sometimes I can’t tell if I’m watching politics or an MTV teenage drama.

When thousands of Americans are killed in a terror attack, there is no debate about retaliation.

You make it happen.

No questions asked.