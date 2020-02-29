AOC: Trump Is ‘Scared’ Of Me, Wouldn’t Call Me ‘Wack Job’ To My Face

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thinks President Donald Trump is “scared” of her and wouldn’t be brave enough to tell her what he thinks of her to her face.

The freshman congresswoman told the Breakfast Club on Tuesday that it’s easy for people to “drop a comment” online that they “would never say in real life.”

One of the hosts said Trump “threw some shots at you that he would never say to you. He called you a wack job.”

“Oh no, he wouldn’t,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “Yeah, he never would.

“Like, keep that same energy when you meet me,” she dared.

“I think he’s scared. I think he’s scared,” AOC added.

AOC was referring to an October tweet from Trump where he referred to her as a “wack job.”

AOC responded to him, “Better than being a criminal who betrays our country.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed on the show the attention from Trump has resulted in threats.

She went on to say “it’s very dangerous” to be who she is.

“I had a point last year where I would wake up in the morning and I would look at pictures of people who were trying to harm me that day, like, over my breakfast,” she said.

“And a lot of times, it was white supremacists. And it’s very real, like, it’s very, very real,” Ocasio-Cortez added, “and it’s very scary.”

She denied an accusation that she’s doing it for attention.

“I’m not doing this for my health,” she said with a laugh.