AOC Says She ‘Might Not Be Alive in September’ Because Americans ‘Hate Women of Color’

Rep. Alexanda Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claims she “might not be alive in September” because “so many people in this country hate women” and in particular “they hate women of color.”

In the October issue of GQ in an article sickeningly titled, AOC’s Fight for the Future, GQ writer Wesley Lowery glowingly blathers:

Almost four years after her improbable arrival in Washington, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become the political voice of a generation—and a cultural star whose power transcends politics. Now, as the country hurtles toward the midterm elections, AOC opens up about the battle over abortion, her own shot at the presidency, and why it’s critical that men step up now.

Lapping up the appreciation and praise, AOC responded to the GQ writer’s softball questions by launching straight into a series of astonishingly arrogant and clueless claims:

I hold two contradictory things at the same time. One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible. But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color.

And AOC’s fear of her impending “death”?

People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center.

Wait — so a sitting United States congresswoman is afraid she could be killed by a raging misogynist at any time? She’s not even blaming Trump supporters anymore. Are they in the room with you right now, Alex?

Unsurprisingly, it’s AOC’s disappointment with her treatment by members of her own party that most disappoints the Instagram star. After her election in 2018, she whined to GQ that it was House Democrats who treated her mean.

It was open hostility, open hostility to my presence, my existence. Since I got here, literally day one, even before day one, I’ve experienced a lot of targeting diminishment from my party. And the pervasiveness of that diminishment; it was all-encompassing at times. I feel a little more steady on my own two feet now.

Sure, Sandy. They are probably just mad because they can’t date you.

Why on earth would House Democrats harbor ill will toward an erstwhile bartender who runs to the media at a drop of the hat, arrogantly and cluelessly moaning about the faults of her own party, while trying to primary “moderate” Democrats?

The oft-proclaimed “future of the Democrat Party” fretted:

Imagine working a job and your bosses don’t like you and folks on your team are suspicious of you. And then the competing company is trying to kill you.

Have you ever been to a party where you looked around and thought everyone else in the room was crazy?

Maybe the crazy one was you.