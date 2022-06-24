AOC Says She Can’t Have a Baby Because Her $174,000 Salary is Too Low

Socialist Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has published a lengthy and bitter screed in which she complains that her $174,000 Congressional salary is too low to start a family on.

During a late night session on Instragram in which she took questions from supporters on Thursday, AOC moaned that a paltry salary of just $174,000 per annum makes it really difficult for “working and middle class” members like her to make ends meet.

.@AOC complains her $174,000 congressional salary is too low to start a family on. Says it makes it difficult for "working and middle class" members like her. pic.twitter.com/1INlL2y4qQ — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 22, 2022

As if that wasn’t embarrassing enough, AOC went on to blame US economic and social problems on the country’s “Protestant work ethic.”

Not only is she demanding a higher salary, she wants to work less.

@AOC blames our current political and economic problems on the country’s “Protestant work ethic.” pic.twitter.com/nonUrAEsRz — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 22, 2022

You want more AOC late night wisdom? Your luck is in. The hits just kept coming!

Responding to a question about defunding the police, AOC doubled down on the far left ideology, claiming the police should be defunded because rising crime proves that policing don’t work.

That’s right. According to AOC, when we get rid of the police, crime will go away.

@AOC doubles down on Defund the Police. Says that rising crime is proof that policing doesn’t working. pic.twitter.com/aML0t9Lzw5 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 22, 2022

Twitter users didn’t have much time for AOC’s petulant complaints.

@BigEyeless reminded her that being a career politician should not be a career choice.

It’s almost as if she thinks being a politician is a career choice… Limited terms would solve that problem.

Nobody likes career politicians, and very few people want Pelosi’s and Biden’s who have bled the system dry, and have given very little in return. — TheEyelessBigMouth (@BigEyeless) June 23, 2022

While @DaveHollon had some useful financial advice for the poor Congresswoman.

Hey @AOC maybe you can get a second job as a bartender to make ends meet 👍 — Dave Hollon (@DaveHollon) June 22, 2022

@BluebirdKeny suggested AOC campaign on the message “Give me a raise” and see how that goes in her district where people make far less than she does.

I bet the people in her district that she supposedly represents make a 1/3 or less than she does and somehow make it work, at least, before Biden’s inflation. But she should campaign on that msg, “I’m struggling on my $174,000 salary. Give me a raise.” LOL — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@BluebirdKeny) June 23, 2022

While Eric Newbury provided her with a dose of reality.