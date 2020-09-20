AOC Says Ginsburg’s Death Should ‘Radicalize’ Democrats

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has declared that the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg should ‘radicalize’ Democrats and has urged her supporters to vote for Joe Biden ‘whether they like him or not.’

During a 40-minute live Instagram video posted late on Friday, she said “Let this moment radicalize you”

“We need to focus on voting for Joe Biden. ‘I don’t care if you like him or not” she said

AOC has urged her supporters not to despair, but rather mobilize en mass because reproductive rights, marriage equality, labor protections, climate change and health care were now all at a “tipping point.”

“Let this moment really put everything into stark focus, because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before” she continued.

She said she needed her followers to “be ready” urging them to be proactive in their opposition to any appointment made by President Trump, who she called authoritarian.

“We have an authoritarian president…that’s what we have. He has no regard for the dignity of human life.”

“No president is the answer” she added. “You are the answer. Mass movements are the answer.”