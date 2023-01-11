AOC Says Gas Stoves Cause ‘Brain Damage,’ Then Photos of Her Cooking on Gas At Home Emerge

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attempted to defend Biden’s proposed ban on gas stoves in a viral Twitter spat Tuesday — only to make a fool of herself in public again.

“Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,” AOC tweeted in response to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) vowing to “NEVER” give up his gas stove.

But the congresswoman’s attempted clapback backfired, as detractors — mainly politicians and conservative activists — were quick to point out that the internet is awash with videos and images of AOC cooking on a gas stove at home.

Commentators dug up photos of both AOC and Vice President Kamala Harris using gas stoves, as well as photos of first lady Jill Biden appearing to cook some spinach on a gas stovetop.

I’m certain you’re right pic.twitter.com/mTCEo1TtuB — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) January 11, 2023

“Did you know that it’s a lot harder for the government to arbitrarily cut off your access to power if you’re using gas as opposed to electric?” asked Virginia Republican Delegate Nick Freitas. “Or is that really the point?

“Interesting, I didn’t know everything in the White House ran off gas,” cracked South Carolina state Rep. Matthew Leber.

“What company is paying you to say that?” asked RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse.

“This is a ‘problem’ you actually find serious?” asked the Libertarian Party of Illinois’ Twitter account. “April fools in January??”

“Crazy! Just like ongoing exposure to Washington is linked to reduce cognitive performance, which you demonstrate daily,” sniped the national Libertarian Party’s account.

NY Post reports: The Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a nationwide ban on the gas appliances after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.

“This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”