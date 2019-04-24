AOC Refuses to Tweet Condolences to Christians Killed in Sri Lanka Attacks

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to tweet her condolences to the Christians killed in the Islamic terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Despite tweeting 14 times about the mosque attack in New Zealand, AOC doesn’t seem to think the Sri Lanka attacks are worthy of her attention.

“Twitter-obsessed @AOC posted 14 times about the terror attack on Muslims in New Zealand, but has posted nothing about the terror attack on Christians by Muslim extremists in Sri Lanka. Very odd,” tweeted UK broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Summit.news reports: Morgan is right. A quick perusal of AOC’s timeline shows she has completely ignored the Sri Lanka attacks, despite them claiming six times the number of victims.

In contrast, she immediately seized upon the New Zealand atrocity to applaud the country banning so-called “assault rifles”.

She also reacted to the shooting by blaming President Trump.

Yet Ocasio-Cortez has remained completely silent on the horrific slaughter of Catholic Christians and other victims in Sri Lanka who were killed by Muslim extremists.

Even Ilhan Omar, who some have accused of being soft on Islamic terror, found time to offer her condolences to the victims in Sri Lanka, but not AOC.