AOC: “Racist, Misogynist Trump Supporters Wanted To Rape Me on Jan. 6”

Democrat socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Dana Bash that Trump supporters wanted to rape her during the January 6 protests because “white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked.”

AOC has previously stated that she considers herself a war veteran for having survived the January 6 riot. She was in the Rayburn House Office Building on the Capitol campus, separated from the Capitol building by a road.

When asked about the incident, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think one of the reasons why that impact was so doubled that day is because of the misogyny and the racism that is so deeply rooted and animated that attack on Capitol.”

She added, “You know white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There is a lot of sexualizing of that violence. I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”

Bash asked, “So it sounds like what you’re telling me is that you didn’t only think that you were going to die, you thought you were going to be raped?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yeah. yeah, I thought I was.”