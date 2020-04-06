AOC: Public Schools Are Funded by Illegal Aliens Who Contribute ‘Billions’ in Taxes

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that America’s public schools are funded using “billions” in taxes paid by illegal aliens.

The far-fetched claims were made by AOC in a bid to push for illegal immigrants to receive coronavirus stimulus money.

“Yes, undocumented people pay taxes,” AOC claimed during a video interview.

“Undocumented people pay billions of dollars in taxes every year.”

“We send our kids to public school on the taxes that undocumented people pay.”

Pluralist.com reports: The freshman congresswoman made the remarks during a two-and-a-half-minute video, in which she discussed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“So, this administration in the negotiations for this bill, basically said anything for immigrants is a non-starter,” she said.

“Undocumented people pay more money in taxes than Amazon or Facebook, or anything combined. So yes, I believe that if you pay into this system, you should benefit from this system, So there is not cash assistance for the undocumented, you have to have a social security number.”

Numerous studies have shown how high-income earners pay a disproportionate share of federal income taxes, and that income taxes make up nearly half of the federal budget while payroll taxes comprise another third.

The top 10 percent of income earners, according to the Tax Foundation, paid nearly 70 percent of all income taxes in 2016.

Ocasio-Cortez has a long record of advocacy for illegal immigrant rights.

In October, she introduced six bills to allow illegal aliens to enroll in government welfare programs, referring to the package as a “Just Society.”

Last summer, Ocasio-Cortez said the United States had a responsibility to accept immigrants because of the country’s destructive influence in the world.

“These people are refugees,” she said, failing to acknowledge that only a small fraction of immigrants are ultimately recognized as such. “They are fleeing political persecution. They are fleeing violence. They are fleeing social destabilization, which the United States has played a role in. We’ve played a role in it.”

A week earlier, Ocasio-Cortez claimed during an “open borders” town hall that anyone had a right to live in the United States .

“It’s the ability to move and be — it’s the freedom to be, really, is what we’re talking about,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I think that all people should be free to be here and in our communities.”