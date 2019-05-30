‘Jealous’ AOC Posts Bitter Tweet After NYT Used Pretty Pic of Hope Hicks

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out over a New York Times photo of former White House communications director Hope Hicks Saturday, complaining that her photos look like a “glamour” shoot.

AOC posted the bitter tweet on Saturday complaining about The New York Times’ coverage of Hope Hicks and presumably suggesting they use photos that somehow make the former communications director look less glamorous.

Twitter users were quick to mock AOC. After all, how dare the NYT use a picture of Hope Hicks that makes her look dramatic, or serious, or attractive. This really must stop.

Twitter users were also quick to tell AOC that she sounded catty, with some suggesting she is jealous her own pictures don’t look like glamour shots.

What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress &it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called “Hope’s Choice.” This is a fmr admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally. https://t.co/XcNbSuU4QB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

The former communications director received a subpoena from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler for her to testify as part of an investigation of the Trump administration, according to The Hill.

The New York congresswoman compared Hick’s photo to “menacing” photos shown of “people-of-color” victims of shootings.

“Yup,” she wrote in a tweet. “Where’s the “no angel” take now? In the immediate aftermath of shootings, media routinely post menacing photos of people-of-color victims + dredge up any questionable thing they’d ever done. But when Hope Hicks considers not complying w a subpoena, it’s glamour shot time.”

Hope Hicks didn’t kill anybody, genius. https://t.co/FHwWYfB9TH — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 27, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee issued subpoenas to former White House aides Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson for documents and testimony Tuesday, setting a deadline of June 4 for Hicks and Donaldson to reveal relevant documents. Both Hicks and Donaldson were asked to appear before the committee to testify on separate occasions later in June.