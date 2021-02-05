AOC Panics After Evidence Emerges She Was NOT Even in the Capitol Building

Far-left Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing massive public backlash after evidence emerged she was never in the Capitol building during the January 6 riot, despite giving detailed testimony of being caught in the middle of the riot and “fearing for her life.”

The backlash came after AOC posted a video in which she described a confrontation with Capitol police in her office.

However, AOC’s office is located on the larger Capitol complex and is NOT within the Capitol itself – which includes the dome, the House, and the Senate.

Foxnews.com reports: Her office is located in the Cannon building, which is accessible through underground tunnels connected to the Capitol as well as via a short stroll down a walkway and across the street. It was also one of the buildings where staff was told to evacuate after suspicious packages were found in the area. Law enforcement found pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails in the vicinity.

In response to the incident, the congresswoman said: “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive.” She also accused Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of almost having her “murdered,” touching on accusations that Cruz and others incited the attack through their rhetoric about the election.

“I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die,” she said in a video last month.

In her more recent video, she offered an emotional recollection of how she hid behind a bathroom door and heard the police officer break into her office.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said, noting that she didn’t initially realize the person trying to enter her office was police. “I have never been quieter in my entire life.”

.@AOC describes a Capitol Police officer bursting into her office, says his presence “didn’t feel right” and that he was looking at her “in all of this anger and hostility.” Her staffer reportedly wondered if he would have to fight the officer. pic.twitter.com/LCj2JmmFP6 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 2, 2021

She added that the situation “didn’t feel right because he was looking at me with a tremendous amount of anger and hostility — and things weren’t adding up. There was no partner there and no one was yelling, he wasn’t yelling like, ‘this is Capitol Police, this is Capitol Police.'”

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

On Wednesday, she faced a wave of backlash. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also blasted media coverage, tweeting that insurrectionists never stormed the hallway that she shares with Ocasio-Cortez. The hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet trended, an apparent comparison to actor Jussie Smollett, who falsely claimed to be the victim of a hate crime.

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous.



My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez responded to some of the criticism, suggesting that it was “the latest manipulative take on the right.”

People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings – that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place.



The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

“They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex,” she said. “We were all on the Capitol complex — the attack wasn’t just on the dome.”

In another tweet, she said: “People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings — that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place. The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what she was referring to, and her office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

She later posted about those questioning her account.

This is all to say that survivors are watching. Loved ones are watching. They may share their story tomorrow, or in months or years. Or they may never.



Speaking vitriol towards other survivors hurts you & your loved ones. Bc dismissers rob themselves of meaningful relationships. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

“To survivors of any trauma who worry about being believed, or that their situation wasn’t ‘bad’ enough or ‘too’ bad, or fear being branded or deemed ‘manipulative’ for telling the truth: I see you,” she tweeted.