AOC Mocked for Claiming Trump’s July 4th Parade Was “Poorly Attended”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was roundly mocked on Twitter for claiming President Trump’s July 4 parade was “poorly attended.”

“Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children,” AOC tweeted to her 4.6 million followers.

Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children. Did he ask Congress for military parade💰? No. Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

Summit.news reports: The narrative that the event was “poorly attended” was regurgitated by multiple media outlets, including ABC News, which claimed only “small crowds” showed up.

AOC’s assertion that the event was “poorly attended” was about as accurate as her claims of migrants drinking toilet water and “concentration camps” existing – not very.

Innumerable images show attendees lined up the entire length of the National Mall.

But that evidence wasn’t enough to satisfy some, who upon seeing the photographs claimed they were “photoshopped” – despite many of them being published by the same media outlets, CNN for one, that supposedly hate Trump.

Leftists are so hysterical that they cannot accept anything that contradicts their NPC coding even if it’s staring them in the face.

Yes! There are so many Trump Supporters that LOVE their country & the Make America Great Again Agenda! This photo makes me want to cry — so happy & proud! Trump2020 here we come!🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/2tVBvql4kU — Corryn💙 (@Corrynmb) July 4, 2019