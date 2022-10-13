AOC Left Reeling After Supporters Call Her Out: “You ARE the Elite”

Far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was left reeling this week after her own supporters called her out for being a war-mongering elitist to her face.
At least two anti-war protesters attended an event for AOC and confronted her over her continued approval of sending military and financial aid to Ukraine, increasing the risks of a nuclear war with Russia.
Thelibertydaily.com reports: It may have just been the two of them representing the protest, but by the end of their rants, they had many in the audience applauding them.
The second protester, who stood and took over after the first protester either finished or got escorted out, said, “You voted to mobilize and send money to Ukrainian Nazis. You are a coward. You’re a progressive socialist? Where are you against the war mobilization? He’s telling the right truth.”
Later, he noted, “I believed in you and you became the very thing you sought to fight against. That’s what you’ve become. You are the Establishment and you are the reason why everybody will end up in a nuclear war unless you choose to stand up right now and denounce the Democratic Party. Will you do that?”
The protesters rightly note that despite running as an outsider, Ocasio-Cortez has increasingly sided with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on important issues, including sending massive amounts of aid to Ukraine to prolong the war and draw NATO closer to a nuclear showdown with Russia.
