Radical Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has declared that impeachment proceedings against President Trump and AG William Barr could be impliemented to block a new SCOTUS pick.
During a Sunday night press conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, AOC said:
“We must also commit to using every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary. We must commit to allowing and considering and utilizing every single procedural tool available to us again to buy that time.”
When a reporter asked if buying time could include impeachment of President Trump or Attorney General Barr, Ocasio-Cortez admitted:
“Well, I think I am. I believe that certainly, there has been an enormous amount of law-breaking in the Trump administration. I believe that Attorney General Barr are is unfit for office am, and I am that he has pursued potential we are breaking he here. That being said, this is these are procedures that are in decisions are largely up to house Democratic leadership. But I believe that I also we must consider all the tools available to our disposal and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table.”
WATCH:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
