AOC: Impeachment of AG Barr, Trump on the Table to Block SCOTUS Pick

Radical Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has declared that impeachment proceedings against President Trump and AG William Barr could be impliemented to block a new SCOTUS pick.

During a Sunday night press conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, AOC said:

“We must also commit to using every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary. We must commit to allowing and considering and utilizing every single procedural tool available to us again to buy that time.”