AOC Has a Nervous Breakdown After New Yorkers Chant “AOC Has Got To Go”

AOC suffered a nervous breakdown during a Town Hall in Queens on Wednesday night, after her own supporters began chanting “AOC has got to go.”

The far-left Democrat congresswoman was seen dancing like a maniac as the chants kept on coming.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: At one point the lights were even shut off which resulted in the New York Representative running and hiding behind the stage.

Watch the entire ordeal here:

"AOC has got to go!"



Sandy was humiliated again at a town hall in her backyard tonightpic.twitter.com/iVielmb58U — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 20, 2022

She would then get heated after the crowd never settled down:

AOC is melting down at a town hall in Queens after protesters heckled her for half an hour.



"There are only two f–king genders" yelled one protester.pic.twitter.com/bj6s2MByDa — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 20, 2022

This isn’t the first time AOC has been at odds with crowds at her Town Halls, just last week a young man called out AOC for portraying herself as an outsider but in reality, she’s just another establishment Democrat.

AOC humiliated at a Town Hall:



"You ran as an outsider yet you voted to start this war in Ukraine. You're voting to start a nuclear war with Russia and China" pic.twitter.com/dSldpyKVLT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 13, 2022

Republican Tina Forte is looking to dethrone AOC in New York’s 14th congressional district and if these town halls are a reflection of what will happen, it looks like the progressive poster girl may finally be out of Congress.

AOC is having a Town Hall right now in the Bronx. Barely any supporters have shown up to hear from her. Most of the people in the room support me, not her. #FireAOC pic.twitter.com/pck9wGCYig — Tina Forte for Congress (@TinaForteUSA) October 12, 2022

Let’s see if AOC still dances when she’s voted out.