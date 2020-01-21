AOC Says Democrat Party Is a ‘Center-Conservative Party’ — Not a ‘Left Party’

January 21, 2020

The Democrat Party is a "conservative" party, according to Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who added "We don’t have a left party in the United States."

Yes, you read that correctly.

Of all the completely insane statements that have come from the lips of freshman Democrat socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this sentence might just be her most stunning and blatantly ignorant.

You know, it’s almost as if AOC legitimately has no clue about what she speaks. 

I wonder how liberals will feel about this. See for yourself, via Washington Examiner:

She said, “We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party.

AOC added, “We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare for All, not even a floor vote that gets voted down. So, this is not a left party. There are a lot of true believers that we can ‘capitalism’ our way out of poverty in the Democratic Party. If anything, that’s probably the majority.

