AOC Demands ‘List’ of Trump Supporters So They Can Be Held Accountable ‘For Their Behavior’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was hit with backlash after a tweet in which she suggested people should make a list of Trump supporters so they can be held accountable “for their behavior.”

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” she wrote in a chilling tweet on Friday.

“I foresee [the] decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” AOC (D-NY) continued.

After getting hit with criticism, the congresswoman issued another tweet scoffing at Republicans for getting upset at the idea of being “responsible for their behavior.”

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over [the] last four years,” she added.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

AOC Hit Hard For Wanting to Archive Trump Supporters

PoliticalInsider report: It didn’t escape anybody’s understanding that other major socialists and communists – Josef Stalin for example – used to keep lists of their political enemies as well.

Particularly outraged was conservative radio host, Mark Levin.

“Commie bastard wants to create an enemies list,” Levin tweeted.

Commie bastard wants to create an enemies list https://t.co/fjYiNLeyaP — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 7, 2020

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe knocked Ocasio-Cortez as “insane.”

Archive this: You are insane. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 6, 2020

Former congressional candidate Catalina Lauf fired back at AOC for “threatening people against their first amendment rights.”

And no, but we just archived this one —you are a sitting member of Congress and threatening people against their first amendment rights. — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) November 6, 2020

Even ‘The View’ Thinks Lists Go Too Far

You know you’ve gone too far when Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ‘The View,” opposes creating a list of your political enemies.

“We don’t go after people because of who they vote for … we don’t print out lists,” Goldberg said when responding to actress Debra Messing a year ago for wanting a similar list of Trump donors.

Hey, @AOC take note…



“We don’t go after people because of who they vote for… we don’t print out lists” @WhoopiGoldberg



Even your fellow Liberals on @TheView understand how incredibly dangerous your rhetoric is.



This is America — not the Soviet Union. We don’t make “lists” pic.twitter.com/c3ylLXo8Fu — Colton Duncan (@duncan_colton) November 7, 2020

“The last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves,” Goldberg said at the time.

“Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you,” she added.

It is, as Goldberg points out, reminiscent of Joe McCarthy’s “list,” the Hollywood blacklist, and Richard Nixon’s “enemies list.” Welcome to the cancel culture now that progressives have been given power.

At least one prominent media member was in agreement with AOC on Trump supporters.

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who spent years masquerading as a ‘conservative blogger,’ made a similar suggestion on archiving political opponents.

Anybody daring to question the integrity of the election, which Democrats did for four years after President Trump won in 2016, should be subject to an enemies list.

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into "polite" society. We have a list. — Jennifer 'the people decide' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

This is the same group of people currently lecturing Trump supporters on unity and how they must get behind Joe Biden for the good of the nation.

In reality, they view you as the enemy. So much so that they’re willing to keep a list of names.