AOC Demands ‘List’ of Trump Supporters So They Can Be Held Accountable ‘For Their Behavior’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was hit with backlash after a tweet in which she suggested people should make a list of Trump supporters so they can be held accountable “for their behavior.”
“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” she wrote in a chilling tweet on Friday.
“I foresee [the] decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” AOC (D-NY) continued.
After getting hit with criticism, the congresswoman issued another tweet scoffing at Republicans for getting upset at the idea of being “responsible for their behavior.”
“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over [the] last four years,” she added.
AOC Hit Hard For Wanting to Archive Trump Supporters
PoliticalInsider report: It didn’t escape anybody’s understanding that other major socialists and communists – Josef Stalin for example – used to keep lists of their political enemies as well.
Particularly outraged was conservative radio host, Mark Levin.
“Commie bastard wants to create an enemies list,” Levin tweeted.
Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe knocked Ocasio-Cortez as “insane.”
Former congressional candidate Catalina Lauf fired back at AOC for “threatening people against their first amendment rights.”
Even ‘The View’ Thinks Lists Go Too Far
You know you’ve gone too far when Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ‘The View,” opposes creating a list of your political enemies.
“We don’t go after people because of who they vote for … we don’t print out lists,” Goldberg said when responding to actress Debra Messing a year ago for wanting a similar list of Trump donors.
“The last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves,” Goldberg said at the time.
“Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you,” she added.
It is, as Goldberg points out, reminiscent of Joe McCarthy’s “list,” the Hollywood blacklist, and Richard Nixon’s “enemies list.” Welcome to the cancel culture now that progressives have been given power.
At least one prominent media member was in agreement with AOC on Trump supporters.
The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who spent years masquerading as a ‘conservative blogger,’ made a similar suggestion on archiving political opponents.
Anybody daring to question the integrity of the election, which Democrats did for four years after President Trump won in 2016, should be subject to an enemies list.
This is the same group of people currently lecturing Trump supporters on unity and how they must get behind Joe Biden for the good of the nation.
In reality, they view you as the enemy. So much so that they’re willing to keep a list of names.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Fox News: Trump-Hating Wife of Network’s Heir Wrote ‘We Did It!’ After Media Declared Biden Winner - November 10, 2020
- Giuliani: Trump Campaign Has ’60 to 70 Witnesses’ Ready to Testify on Voter Fraud in Pennsylvania - November 10, 2020
- AOC Demands ‘List’ of Trump Supporters So They Can Be Held Accountable ‘For Their Behavior’ - November 10, 2020