AOC Demands ‘Answers’ After Epstein’s Sudden Death

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is demanding ‘answers‘ after pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell due to an apparent suicide.

“We need answers. Lots of them,” AOC tweeted.

Epstein’s body was discovered in his jail cell about 7:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) on Saturday.

Many immediately questioned the suspicious nature of his death, as Epstein was reportedly put on suicide watch in late July following a botched suicide attempt.

“Epstein’s crimes have been fully known by state and local authorities for 13 years, and yet he was never brought to justice. His powerful sponsors have escaped justice again,” Coulter tweeted minutes after the news broke.

Thehill.com reports: “He reportedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago. And is allowed to finish the job now? Bullshit,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tweeted.

The MCC did not immediately return requests for comment from The Hill on Saturday morning.

Epstein was in prison awaiting trial over charges of sex trafficking minors, to which he had pleaded not guilty.

His suicide comes a day after testimony was released from a woman who said she was one of his victims that unveiled the inner workings of his alleged operation.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who sits on the Judiciary Committee, called on the panel’s chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) to prioritize investigating the circumstances around Epstein’s death over other probes being carried out by the committee.

“Chairman @RepJerryNadler should prioritize a Judiciary investigation into how Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody (in Nadler’s own neighborhood!) over the Kavanaugh confirmation (which already happened), and the Russia hoax (which never happened),” Gaetz tweeted.

I agree @AOC.



Epstein served 13 months in jail about 10 years ago after reaching a deal with prosecutors that has been panned as too lenient. He was arrested in July and charged with trafficking underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

