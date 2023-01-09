AOC Claims Protesters Who Attacked Brazil’s Capital Were Fascists

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) believes that those who took part in the huge protests in Brazil on Sunday are fascists.

In a tweet from her personal account, AOC claimed that yesterdays protests in Brazil were carried out by fascists and that Bolsonaro should be punished.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She also said that the US must stand in solidarity the ‘democratically’ elected government of socialist convicted felon Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva