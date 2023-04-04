AOC Caught Using Burner Account To Incite ‘Unhinged’ Trans Person To Murder Conservative People

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has been caught using a burner Twitter account under the name “Zaza Demon” to troll and harass people on the internet and incite transgender people to murder conservative journalists.

The Twitter account in question contained tweets where she expressed a desire for an “unhinged” trans person to murder a conservative journalist and used offensive and threatening language towards others.

AOC accidentally revealed herself to be the owner of the Zaza Demon account in response to a comment made by Chaya Raichik, the founder of the Libs of TikTok acount, who recently posted a video of her meeting with AOC. Here’s how that went:

BREAKING: I served @AOC with an ethics complaint after she lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol!



Watch what happens: pic.twitter.com/Lhrrzo1w8Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

Via Summit:

AOC Zaza Demon responded in the first person to the video, writing “Lol and what makes you think that i did anything to support nazis? You’re delusional. Seek help,” before very quickly deleting the response.

YOOOOO!!! AOC has burned accounts. I responded to one of her posts reminding her that she sends money to Nazis, and some random account responded to me speaking in first person as if I attacked them. Then that same person DELETED the tweets 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GxwIWSPv6h — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) April 1, 2023

After that, scores of other tweets from the account began to disappear, before the entire account was nuked.

AOC gets caught using a burner account. Then blocks me once she realizes she was caught. Then deletes the account once my tweet calling her out started gaining too much traction 🤣 is this y’all’s queen? pic.twitter.com/KePLIIQAOC — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) April 2, 2023

Screens shots were taken, however:

It seems that AOC used the account to attack Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire, as well as Chaya Raichik.

Hi @AOC, this isn't you wishing death on me is it? Many are speculating that this is your burner account. You need to come out and denounce this kind of rhetoric or we can only assume that you support it. https://t.co/Ydr6jgY0DX — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 3, 2023

This you @AOC?



Zaza Demon is your burner account?



That is a disturbing name.



Excited to see an “unhinged trans” murder a member of the conservative press, Matt Walsh?



Yes that is demonic so the name fits. https://t.co/llSMiivoz1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

Conservative blogger Ian Miles Cheong highlighted how the tweet wishing Matt Walsh dead was liked by thousands before it disappeared, and since it was exposed leftists have piled on to confirm they would like to see conservatives killed:

Around 34,000 people and counting have liked a tweet wishing for @MattWalshBlog to be tortured and killed. And a bunch more have wished him and I dead. pic.twitter.com/oIo635tNtU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2023

If Zaza Demon really is AOC, it isn’t surprising given how increasingly unhinged she is acting in public.