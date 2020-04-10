AOC Caught TRASHING America, Calls the United States a ‘Brutal, Barbarian Society’

While most Americans are trying to unite during the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on what brings us together and assisting those in need, New York’s socialist Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is kicking the country while it’s down and taking every opportunity to trash the United States of America.

In a livestream on social media for her hardcore leftist support, Ocasio-Cortez was caught describing America as a “brutal, barbarian society“.

.@AOC: The United States is a "brutal, barbarian society" for "the vast majority of working-class Americans" pic.twitter.com/RFhb0V9yA1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 4, 2020

WesternJournal report: In a livestream on social media this week, the New York Democrat was discussing the potential actions she thought could be taken by nationally and locally to alleviate economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

These include “rent suspensions, payment suspensions, mortgage suspensions, the guaranteed housing … drop the Medicare age to zero, some are arguing for mass enrollment in [the military health benefits program] Tricare — whatever way we can get this done, let’s get it done,” she said.

They’re probably not your solutions, and Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t quite explained what would happen to property owners, banks and utilities if there were mass suspensions of rent and mortgage payments, but we’re still not in offensive territory yet.

AOC’s reasoning is that, with 10 million layoffs, that’s 10 million people who might have lost their health benefits. That number, as estimated by a left-leaning think tank, is actually closer to 3.5 million, but that’s still significant.

“Health care is a human right. You shouldn’t get better health care because you have a higher position in work. Everyone should be able to have dignified access to health care,” she continued.

“This is supposed to be the richest society in the world,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I think what this crisis is showing us is that this is only a rich society for a very small amount of people. And it is a brutal, barbarian society for the vast majority of working-class Americans.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s view of the world is a funhouse mirror set up by a low-rent Howard Zinn, in which our national virtues appear minuscule and our vices are magnified and hideously distorted — and it’s all beamed out over social media whenever she gets a chance.

Staying on brand isn’t unusual for politicians, but AOC has become the master of her message: Any solution that falls short of her policy recommendations is an atrocity.

When it became clear no one was taking the Green New Deal very seriously, she infamously said that “the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?’” The congresswoman would later claim this was obviously a joke, proof either that conservatives don’t have a sense of humor or that AOC believes Americans to be unusually credulous.

And that’s who she is. America is always terrible if things aren’t set the way Ocasio-Cortez and those who believe like her want it to be.

The great irony of this is that America’s media institutions have made her one of the most prominent politicians in the nation at age 30. She has the ultimate megaphone — not to mention a vote in Congress and a prominent position on two House committees.

She bills herself as a simple bartender from the Bronx who hustled, pounded the pavements, did the organizing and got into Congress. That’s the American Dream. And she uses that position, as America enters its darkest hour since World War II, to let her followers know how brutal and barbaric our society is.

This is what she’s focusing on. Not our charity. Not that our nature as a people is essentially good. Not of the medical professionals braving this horrible disease every day, dealing with circumstances no society — free or centrally planned — could have foreseen.

This is one sentence in limited context. It’s still a damning one, one that allows us to glean Ocasio-Cortez’s view of our national spirit.

