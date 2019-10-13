AOC Blames ‘Climate Change’ For Making Her Plan To Be A Mother ‘Bittersweet’

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a European climate change summit this week that “climate change” has made her plans to have children “bittersweet.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th Congressional District, boarded an 8 hour flight to Copenhagen, Denmark last week to attend the C40 climate change conference on Friday.

“I speak to you not as an elected official or public figure. But I speak to you as a human being,” she said before building up to her point.

“A woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children’s future and that our actions are responsible for bringing their most dire possibilities into focus,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose voice cracked at points during her presentation, then told the Europeans that her native Puerto Rico was devastated by a combination of climate change and politics.

“I speak to you as daughter and descendant of colonized peoples who have already begun to suffer. Just two years ago one of the deadliest disasters in the United States struck in the form of Hurricane Maria,” she said.

“The climate change-powered storm killed over 3,000 Puerto Ricans, American citizens — my own grandfather died in the aftermath — all because they were living under colonial rule, which contributed to the dire conditions and lack of recovery,” AOC said, according to Fox News.

AOC also claimed it was not a coincidence that when Hurricane Dorian swept through the Caribbean this year, it wrought devastation upon the Bahamas.

“As many have noticed in an — noted in an awful turn the climate crisis … is first impacting those who have not only contributed to our emissions the least but have already suffered greatly in the global history of inequality, colonization and imperialism stacking one injustice upon another,” she said.

Many social media users replied to the speech with a large dose of mockery.

In February, Ocasio-Cortez told her Instagram followers on Sunday night that they should consider not having children due to climate change because there is a “scientific consensus” that life will be hard for their kids.

AOC has also previously claimed that climate change may impact her plans for a family.

“Even now, you know when you put climate change on top of that, I know that I want to perhaps have one less child than I thought I would maybe have,” she said in August, according to Breitbart.

“I think having a mixed family is part of my personal planning. But it’s really hard, and I don’t think sometimes that older generations understand how much we’re taking this into account,” she said.