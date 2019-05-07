AOC Begs For Help After ‘Terrifying’ Garbage Disposal Makes ‘Scary’ Noise

New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez — the 29-year-old know-it-all and self-styled savior of the world — is learning a lot of new things in Washington — including about what a garbage disposal is.

The socialist congresswoman posted photos and videos on Instagram showing the apparently “terrifying” contraption at work in her expensive DC apartment and asked her followers for help, claiming that she had no idea what it was.

“OK everyone I need your help because I just moved into this apartment a few months ago and I just flipped a switch and it made that noise and it scared the daylights out of me,” Ocasio-Cortez can be heard saying in footage.

“I am told this is a garbage disposal. I’ve never seen a garbage disposal. I never had one in any place I’ve ever lived,” she later said.

Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez claims to have NEVER seen a garbage disposal in her entire life 👀 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/4MHezHNEd3 — Your News Wire (@yournewswire) May 7, 2019

Are progressive Democrats really pinning their hopes on a woman who is terrified of a kitchen sink?

But things in Chez Ocasio-Cortez then got even worse as AOC attempted to use the embarrassing situation to moralize about climate change.

The “Green New Deal”-touting Bronx Democrat then wondered out loud whether the contraption in her sink was “environmentally sound.”

“This DC apartment is bougie and has things I’ve never seen before…” Ocasio-Cortez captioned the video, later noting: “Is this what social mobility is? Using kitchen appliances you never saw growing up?”

The Bronx-born representative ended her Instagram story by quipping, “All you people telling me to reach in and grab whatever’s there are just Republicans trying to test my health insurance.”

“I’m onto you.”