Disturbing! AOC Admits In Interview She Thinks About Running for POTUS

During a recent podcast, AOC admitted she thinks about running for president “every once in a while” and refused to rule out throwing her hat in the ring one day.

If freshman socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were just a few years older and, err, wiser, there’s a decent chance she’d be whipping Democrats up into a fury and running for president right now.

She already has the momentum and name recognition, thanks to mountain of free press from an adoring mainstream media, despite only being a member of Congress for a few months and doing nothing to help her constituents.

AOC spoke with Yahoo! News’ Skullduggery podcast Sunday about a variety of issues, and the conversation eventually turned to her thoughts on the 2020 election and her own sights for higher office. “I don’t know, I really don’t know,” the freshman congresswoman said of her next steps in politics. “I think about it every once in a while but … this is pretty hard already.” She wouldn’t discuss any specifics, and instead deflected with “I just want to be useful.”

What this boils down to is that AOC is building for a run for president in 2024, regardless of what happens in 2020.

It’s a deeply disturbing thought, which is why conservatives cannot become complacent andmust keep showing up to the polls.

Like many politicians who make their way to Washington D.C., Ocasio-Cortez is a disaster who has nothing to offer the nation except her own special brand of deadbeat comedy, and she has already forgotten about her constituents.

AOC is more concerned about creating a socialist America than the plight of people in the Bronx and Queens.

She’s thrown all her weight behind the far-left “Green New Deal” in an attempt to raise taxes on the American people.

Now, some from her district are getting fed-up.

From New York Post:

Amid her zeal to save the world with the Green New Deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has ignored residents in her own Bronx back yard.

“I thought AOC would be our savior, but that’s not the case,” complained Roxanne Delgado, a local activist who said she has tried for months to get in touch with the congresswoman for help saving an animal shelter and to clean up parks in the district.

Delgado, 40, says she has made numerous calls to Ocasio-Cortez’s offices in Washington and Queens and sent a barrage of tweets after the freshman lawmaker encouraged residents during a recent visit to a Bronx public library to hit her up on social media.

But she’s heard nothing back.

“NO email or contact on @AOC’s page except DC number which has full #voicemail and no one picks up,” Delgado tweeted on Monday.

The Post made several calls to both the Washington and Queens offices last week. The same recording at both numbers gives Ocasio-Cortez’s Web site and doesn’t allow a caller to leave a message.

Is this the kind of person who should be in a position to even dream of being president of the United States?