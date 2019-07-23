AOC Accuses President Trump of ‘Sowing Violence’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused President Trump of “sowing violence” in America.

“This is Trump’s goal when he uses targeted language & threatens elected officials who don’t agree w/ his political agenda. It’s authoritarian behavior,” AOC tweeted.

“The President is sowing violence. He’s creating an environment where people can get hurt & he claims plausible deniability,” she added.

Summit.news reports: The tweet was in relation to a Louisiana police officer allegedly remarking that AOC “needs a round – and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve”.

AOC’s claim that President Trump’s language is “sowing violence” is pretty rich given that her language about “concentration camps” was used numerous times by Willem Van Spronsen, an Antifa terrorist who tried to massacre ICE agents in Washington State last weekend.

Van Spronsen wrote “it’s time to take action against the forces of evil,” citing in part “highly profitable detention/concentration camps and a battle over the semantics”.

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly referred to immigration detention facilities as “concentration camps” despite vociferous complaints from actual Holocaust survivors.

“Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that Trump is intentionally trying to get her assassinated,” tweeted Ryan Saavedra. “Last week, a domestic terrorist attacked an ICE facility and used AOC’s rhetoric in his manifesto. AOC has refused to condemn the terrorist attack.”