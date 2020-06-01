Antifa Thugs Bully Homeless Vet With PTSD, Burn All His Possessions

A disturbing video out of Austin, Texas shows a military veteran who served his country being turned on by the people who he protected and served.

Alerts have been put out across the country about the threat Antifa is presenting during the protests and riots.

Tonight, we’ve received disturbing footage out of Austin.

It shows a group of Antifa militants taunting the homeless man under an overpass, then lighting his mattress and personal belongings on fire.

Law Enforcement Today spoke with an Austin police officer on the condition of anonymity. He said the homeless man is known in the area and believed to be a combat veteran who has battled PTSD for years.

Apparently Austin police are reviewing the footage and trying to identify the suspects.

In the video, the homeless man rushes to recover his mattress from the fire while shouting, “I live here!”

“What are you doing?!” he cried. “I live here! What are you doing! What the fuck are you doing?!”

Antifa taking the fight to the elitists, showing the villainy of capitalism by……..



burning a homeless man’s bed…



ARREST THESE TERRORISTS! pic.twitter.com/nrSn6RxMX7 — SierraWhiskey is Writing Comics (@SierraWhiskey9) June 1, 2020

On Saturday, President Trump declared that he’ll be designating Antifa as a terror organization. And things are heating up quickly.

The Minnesota National Guard has been armed and is on high alert.

This is after the FBI reportedly warned of a ‘credible, lethal threat’.

Minnestota National Guard’s top general said his soldiers are armed after receiving FBI warning about “credible, lethal threat” against his forces — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 31, 2020

The National Guard’s top general requested military police units from out of state as a result of the threat. He has not requested active-duty forces yet.

Minnesota National Guard’s top general says he has requested military police units from other states, but has not requested active-duty forces yet — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 31, 2020

These threats reportedly came after officials worked to determine if extremist groups had infiltrated police brutality protests across the country.

Definitely hope this doesn’t happen to your humvee pic.twitter.com/S4gw8T5OZX — MOST VICIOUS PAWGS (@upsetterofchuds) May 29, 2020

Law enforcement is looking into if they deliberately tipped largely peaceful demonstrations toward violence.

Just in: Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen says his soldiers are armed & "carrying ammunition" in their magazine pouches based on "a credible lethal threat" to Minn NG conveyed by the FBI on Thursday. Can be upgraded based on local conditions. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) May 31, 2020

To make matters worse, they’re investigating if foreign adversaries – such as Russia – were behind a growing disinformation campaign on social media.

Why is the daughter of Minnesota’s Governor (@GovTimWalz) sharing information about National Guard movements & capabilities to Minneapolis “protestors”? https://t.co/qYeLAG5l12 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 30, 2020

On Saturday, an Antifa activist group put out a message that encouraged people to consider Minnesota National Guard troops “easy targets,” according to two Defense Department officials.