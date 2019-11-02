Antifa Thug Sentenced to Six Years for Brutal Baton Attack

An Antifa terrorist has been sentenced to six years in prison after brutally beating a man’s head with a baton during a protest in Portland earlier this year.

Gage Halupowski took a deal and agreed to plea guilty to one count of Assault in the Second Degree, while avoiding other charges that included Unlawful Use Of A Weapon, Interfering With A Peace Officer, and Attempting To Commit A Class C Felony.

His jail booking profile also lists Resisting Arrest and Attempting To Assault A Police Officer.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The incident happened on June 29th, the same day as the Andy Ngo attack.

The victim, Adam Kelly, was left with several gashes across his head.

CONTENT WARNING: Police have declared a civil disturbance after a violent brawl broke out between left- and right-wing protesters today. Video by Sergio Olmos/Underscore. Full story: https://t.co/dJMlSoDkg6 pic.twitter.com/fx8hELNziW — Portland Tribune (@ThePortlandTrib) June 29, 2019

This was a brutal attack.

While John was being pummeled by the mob in the center, Adam was struck in the head with nunchucks, metal water bottles, some sort of metal rod, and fists. /c pic.twitter.com/F61rE8tVMh — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

The Oregonian reports: