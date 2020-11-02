Antifa Thug Screams at Police: “I Hope All of Your Children Get Raped and Murdered”

Antifa thugs in New York City attacked police after being told to disperse. One vile woman screamed, “I hope all of your children get raped and killed!”

Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists took to the streets of New York over the weekend. The crowd became violent after NYPD officers declared the event unlawful and ordered people to leave the area.

NYC: One of multiple warnings to disperse out of the street today from NYPD before arrests were made pic.twitter.com/hDqR5nqd7O — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

One particularly nasty woman screamed at the police, “I hope all of your children get raped and killed!” Lives Matter producer Drew Hernandez tweeted.

“You’re a f**king disgrace,” she continued screaming as she walked back from the line.

Breitbart.com reports: Others joined her in calling for the death of police officers. “The only good cop is a dead cop,” multiple people in the crowd yelled.

The same woman is later seen screaming at leaders of the march, saying, “It was not a success. You didn’t do shit! And you’re scared to get arrested.”

NYC: Antifa was extremely divided amongst itself today as some Antifa criticized other comrades for being afraid to be arrested for their cause



One shames the organizer for being a “white woman leading a black march” pic.twitter.com/tW0OygWhvI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Another woman screamed, “What the f**k are you doing here? Go fight real crime, you f**king pathetic pussies!”

NYC: Many SJW’s triggered by the multiple arrests made for failing to disperse pic.twitter.com/N2xq4slneP — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Violence broke out after police officers declared the event to be an unlawful assembly and began to make arrests. The order came after protesters blocked the streets and refused to move back on the sidewalks.