A district food delivery truck was turned to dust in the aftermath.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
Portland Fire and Rescue vehicles were deployed at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, where they found two cargo vans and a massive truck on fire in the parking garage.
Authorities are describing the incident as “an attack on our school systems”.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Eugene Youth Liberation Front, a radical far-left organization responsible for putting together Direct Actions in the past publicly commented on the attack.
In the past ANTIFA has toppled statues, attacked federal buildings, gunned down innocent bystanders, ‘molotoved’ police, burnt bibles, and now as predicted they are targeting the schooling system.
Meanwhile, FBI Director Chris Wray refuses to designate ANTIFA as a domestic terrorist organization, or merely acknowledge its existence. Trump Supporters are being hunted, de-platformed, put on lists, and violently attacked and murdered for their views. ANTIFA burns, loots, and destroys with no repercussions.
Law and order have ceased to exist in Joe Bidens American dystopia. Military Personnel and Police Officers are being investigated and pulled off of security details for simply having different political views. America is experiencing a real insurrection, but it’s being orchestrated by Elected Officials and Far-Left Domestic Terrorists for hire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- BLM Protesters Threaten Little Girls Outside Cheerleading Competition - March 8, 2021
- Antifa Terrorists Set Fire to Portland School HQ – Media Silent - March 8, 2021
- Hirono Threatens GOP: Respect Biden, or I’ll End Filibuster - March 8, 2021