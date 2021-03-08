Antifa Terrorists Set Fire to Portland School HQ – Media Silent

On Antifa’s Day of National Autonomy, the headquarters of Portland Public School was heavily vandalized and multiple school district vehicles were burned to the ground.

A district food delivery truck was turned to dust in the aftermath. Portland Fire and Rescue vehicles were deployed at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, where they found two cargo vans and a massive truck on fire in the parking garage. Authorities are describing the incident as "an attack on our school systems".

Fuck school https://t.co/eoQDrPINeK — Eugene Youth Liberation Front (@EugYLF) March 7, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Eugene Youth Liberation Front, a radical far-left organization responsible for putting together Direct Actions in the past publicly commented on the attack.

In the past ANTIFA has toppled statues, attacked federal buildings, gunned down innocent bystanders, ‘molotoved’ police, burnt bibles, and now as predicted they are targeting the schooling system.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Chris Wray refuses to designate ANTIFA as a domestic terrorist organization, or merely acknowledge its existence. Trump Supporters are being hunted, de-platformed, put on lists, and violently attacked and murdered for their views. ANTIFA burns, loots, and destroys with no repercussions.

Law and order have ceased to exist in Joe Bidens American dystopia. Military Personnel and Police Officers are being investigated and pulled off of security details for simply having different political views. America is experiencing a real insurrection, but it’s being orchestrated by Elected Officials and Far-Left Domestic Terrorists for hire.