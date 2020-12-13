Antifa Terrorist Brutally Stabs 4 Trump Supporters in Washington, D.C.

An Antifa terrorist brutally stabbed four Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.
Disturbing videos on Twitter show the incident shortly before the Antifa suspect is captured by police.
Reports indicate the four victims were transported to local hospitals.
Two videos tweeted by Mauro Gomez shows a “BLM/Antifa allegedly stabs 2 Trump supporters.”
Breitbart.com reports: People surrounding the man can be heard yelling, “Knife, knife, knife.”
Photographer Shane B. Murphy reported via Twitter that four patients were transported to D.C. hospitals with varying injuries after “Antifa-BLM militant stabbed several Proud Boys.”
Later, NBC4 in Washington, D.C., reported that four people had been stabbed Saturday night.
Murphy tweeted another video from independent journalist @elaadeliahu showing the knife attack from a slightly different angle.
A video tweeted by Eric Thomas shows one of the stabbing victims being tended to by police.
Miss N0b0dy tweeted another video showing a second stabbing victim being tended to by Trump supporters and police.
Another Twitter user showed video screenshots he claims show a knife being held by an Antifa attacker. He also cited the Washington, D.C., knife laws.
More confrontations continue as Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the streets.
