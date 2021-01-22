Antifa Riots Spreads Across America: “We Don’t Want Biden, We Want REVENGE!”

Within hours of Joe Biden becoming the President of the United States, Antifa rioters took to the streets across cities in America declaring: “We don’t want Biden, we want revenge!”

Police struggled to contain the activists as they went on a violent spree of destruction, burning American flags, attacking officers and destroying property.

In Portland, Oregon, late on Wednesday night, Federal Protective Services were forced to use tear gas in an attempt to disperse Antifa thugs who threw rocks and eggs at the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building.

A mob of Antifa domestic terrorists dressed in black were seen smashing windows of the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in Portland and covering the building in anti-Biden graffiti.

In several parts of the city, police issued warnings on loudspeakers ordering rioters not to trespass on federal property, KGW-TV reported.

WATCH:

Flash bangs and what appears to be tear gas or smoke lobbed towards the group pic.twitter.com/sg0AFs4B3p — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) January 21, 2021

Dailymail.co.uk reports: The ICE building has been the site of several violent clashes between demonstrators and federal police over the past year, particularly after the May 25 police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The clashes late on Wednesday escalated to the point where authorities needed to block off streets leading to the building.

Video posted to social media show flash bangs exploding as federal authorities attempted to quell the unrest.

The demonstrators have long demanded that ICE, the agency that has drawn the ire of pro-immigrant advocates for its aggressive enforcement of immigration laws, be abolished.

Protests in Portland erupted on Wednesday just hours after Biden’s inauguration.

Earlier on Wednesday, antifa demonstrators smashed the windows of the Democratic Party headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

A group of protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs were marching Wednesday in Portland streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon, police said.

One of the signs read ‘We don’t want Biden, we want revenge!’ in response to ‘police murders’ and ‘imperialist wars.’

The group in Portland smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols at the political party building. It was one of at least four groups planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day, police said.

At its peak, the group numbered around 200 people.

Police said on Twitter that officers on bicycles had entered the crowd to contact someone with a weapon and to remove poles affixed to a banner that they thought could be used as a weapon.

Police said the crowd swarmed the officers and threw objects at the officers, who used a smoke canister to get away.

The group was one of at least four planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day, police said.

A car caravan in the city celebrated the transition of presidential power and urged policy change, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Another group of about 150 people was gathering around 5pm in Northeast Portland with speakers talking about police brutality.

The demonstrators chanted in support of Black Lives Matter while urging more progressive policies.

‘This is such a monumental day,’ one of the speakers told the crowd. ‘Because today is the day we dump Trump. But we need to embrace resistance too. The fight is just beginning.’

A block away from the demonstration, a car flipped over, though it was unclear how.

Protesters rushed to the scene and pulled a little girl and her mother out of the overturned vehicle, according to witnesses. There were no serious injuries.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the George Floyd death in Minneapolis in May.

Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

Mayor Ted Wheeler recently decried what he described as a segment of violent agitators who detract from the message of police accountability and should be subject to more severe punishment.

Elsewhere across the country, some 100 far-left demonstrators and Black Lives Matter supporters took to the streets of Denver and demonstrated near the Colorado State Capitol to protest the incoming president.

Others carrying communist and anti-fascist banners denounced Biden and the now-former President Donald Trump.

At least two people were arrested on weapons charges as communist and anti-fascist demonstrators set fire to an American flag, according to KMGH-TV.

The demonstrations were staged by a small anti-fascist group that marched from Denver’s Cheesman Park to the Colorado Capitol. The protesters denounced both Democrats and Republicans while criticizing police violence and racial injustice.

Later on Wednesday, supporters of Black Lives Matter took part in an ‘Inauguration March’. The event was promoted as a peaceful event to promote black, indigenous, and Latino communities.

Antifa demonstrators also marched and set fire to American flags in Seattle on Wednesday.

The group did not appear to be a large one. Several people were arrested for property damage and assault, according to KIRO-TV.

Seattle police said they were monitoring the group as it continues to march through the city streets.

Police tweeted a photo of smashed windows at the federal William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Ave and Spring Street.

Meanwhile in Sacramento, dozens of Antifa members, some of them wielding clubs and shields, were seen marching through the streets of California’s state capital on Wednesday, according to reports.

Many of them chanted slogans denouncing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A few carried a large banner that read ‘Abolish ICE.’

‘No prisons, no walls – no USA at all,’ they chanted.

Other chants included ‘No kids in cages’ and ‘All cops are bastards.’

‘The fact that one figurehead is being traded for another on the 20th does not matter to us,’ according to a message posted on the Antifa Sacramento web site.

‘This does nothing to combat the white supremacy that the US was built on, and does nothing to stop its current white supremacist project.

‘While we do not care about the damage done to the Capitol building in DC on January 6th, we recognize it as an outgrowth of the racist rage that has been building and organizing for years.’

Most of the demonstrators were dressed in black while some were carrying Black Lives Matter signs and banners, according to KOVR-TV.

Sacramento police say demonstrators toppled over the fencing at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

One person who confronted the demonstrators from their car was cited for illegal possession of pepper spray.