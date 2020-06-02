Antifa RETREATS From Suburb After Business Owner and Neighborhood Show Up With Guns

Antifa thugs determined to wreak devastation upon Main Street, Klamath Falls more than met their match when the entire neighborhood met them with a “hornet’s nest” of “shotguns, ARs, rifles, pistols” to defend their homes and businesses.

“It was like a sixth grade football team walking into the Oakland Coliseum to take on the Raiders,” said Dan Kline, the owner of Black Dog Billiards in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

What could have been a night of violence and destruction was turned into a peaceful protest thanks to the presence of guns.

Dan Kline tells the story in his own words:

“As the owner of Black Dog Billiards for the last 24 years, I have never felt a threat to my business as I did last night.



“Antifa had announced that they were coming to Klamath to protest and riot on Main Street and to take their performance to the court house, of which Black Dog Billiards is only a block away.

“With the numerous windows at my bar I knew it was going to be a sitting duck. I called Blaze Security to stand guard to protect the windows.

To my wife’s dismay, I then grabbed my short shotgun and headed to the bar. To my amazement as I turned onto Main Street was the large barrage of Klamath residents swarming the street carrying shotguns, ARs, rifles, pistols and brass knuckles. There were law enforcement in abundance also.



Antifa didn’t make it to the court house and my bar had no incidents.



Antifa walked into a hornet’s nest. It was like a sixth grade football team walking into the Oakland Coliseum to take on the Raiders.



Anyway Antifa made their protest, with very little physical confrontation, but that was it.

Thank you Klamath Falls. You make me proud to live and do business here.”

Many people expressed their support for Dan Kline and his Klamath Falls neighborhood.

“I was born and raised in Klamath falls but now live in the Eugene and Springfield area,” said Dan Burt. “The damage in Eugene was devastating, when I heard they were going to K-Falls I know how it would turnout. Just the way it did small town=family, love and sticking together.“

“I was watching this live, not only on our business’s outside camera, but on FB live too,” said Stacia Benjamins. “I’m so proud of the way our town showed up last night. No harm was going to come to our businesses and people, they made sure of it.”

“If you don’t mind, I’m going to share this,” said Michelle Austin. “America needs to be reminded how to protect itself and Klamath Falls is the one to show everyone how its done!”