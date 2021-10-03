Antifa Plotting To Assassinate 53 Conservative Politicians – Media Blackout

The online posts were confirmed by German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), which were made on far-left web platform Indymedia
Many of the posts made on September 13th called for deadly violence against the populist party.
One post said:
“Let’s kill the AfD pigs with explosives.”
A Google cache of the website also confirmed the existence of the posts on Indymedia.
The call to murder AfD politicians was also accompanied with literature that contained the home addresses for all 53 of the targetted politicians, including the member of the Thuringia state parliament Björn Höcke and managing director of the AfD parliamentary group, Bernd Baumann.
“The time has come for tough action. Höcke is one of those people who has to be killed,” on Antifa poster said.
Breitbart reports: Two criminal police offices are said to be investigating the death threats made against the politicians, with the suspects believed to be Antifa militants.
The call to murder AfD politicians was seen before in 2019, when an “assassination guide” was posted on Indymedia that gave detailed instructions on how to kill a member of the populist party, telling potential assassins to study public appearance dates and maps of venues to escape afterwards.
Indymedia itself has come under scrutiny from German authorities in the past, with the notorious website “Linksunten” being banned following the Hamburg G20 riots in 2017.
Despite the ban, militant extremists have used the web platform many times to take credit for attacks, such as the brutal assault on MP Frank Magnitz in January 2019, described by some as an attempted assassination.
