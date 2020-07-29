Antifa Militant Who Threw Bomb at Federal Agents in Portland is Exposed By His Grandma

An Antifa militant in Portland who was caught on video throwing what appears to be an improvised explosive device at the federal courthouse in Portland on Monday evening has been exposed — with the help of his own grandmother.
Leftist rioters have been attacking the building for over 60 days.
The man in question can be seen throwing a bomb at federal agents in this video:
Here is a high resolution of him with a naked protester.
Thanks to investigators, we now know his grandmother bought him the distinctive vest online.
She wrote a review on the product at Hibbett.com and uploaded a photo of her grandson with the post.
Here is more at Anime Gorella.
