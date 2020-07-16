Antifa Militant Arrested For Assault Becomes Latest Antifa Member Exposed as Convicted Pedophile

Antifa militant Shaelyn Reed, who pled guilty to the second-degree rape of a child in 2017, has been arrested for felony assault at a violent Antifa rally after confronting a man waving an American flag and attacking a bystander with a weapon.

Shaelyn Reed, 20, has been arrested and charged with fourth degree assault for attacking the conservative demonstrator with a baton near Olympia Town Hall in Washington.

Reed has become the latest Antifa member to be exposed as a child rapist. He was found guilty of raping a child in 2017, and is a registered sex offender in Thurston County, Washington.

In video of the violent protest event, a gang of black-clad ANTIFA demonstrators can be seen belligerently confronting two men, one of whom was waving an American flag, as the leftists attempted to trap vehicles within the parking lot of Olympia City Hall.

Graphic: Over the weekend, a group of antifa & far-left protesters tried to stop a patriotic rally outside the Olympia, Wash. city hall. Three far-left militants busted a man's head open using a baton.



Shaelyn A. Reed, a convicted child rapist, was arrested for felony assault.

BLP reports: At one point in the video, a mask-clad thug strikes one of the conservative counter-demonstrators on the head, resulting in serious injuries from which the victim lost a significant amount of blood and fainted.

Olympia police later located Reed in an alleyway near city hall, having disposed of the baton he used to attack the victim, and attempting to dispose of his clothes in a possible plan to destroy evidence.

Authorities suspect Reed of involvement in a vandalism of a Domino’s Pizza on July 5th, along with a second violent rioter they arrested for assault in the city hall incident.

Police are currently seeking a third suspect in the violent assault, which left the wounded counter-protestor in an area hospital and unable to eat solid foods. He may have suffered permanent injuries.

Another Antifa leader from the Pacific Northwest, Micah Rhodes, was found guilty of the statutory rapes of an underage girl and boy in 2018, has complained in a lawsuit that he is at risk of catching Covid-19 in prison.

“We [are] persistently at risk from COVID because we cannot keep socially distant,” said convicted sex offender Micah Rhodes. “We all hear coughs in our unit, and for some time people were not being seen by medical staff.

“Many of us are months away from release. We never wanted to die in prison.”

Micah Rhodes of Portland’s Resistance was arrested in 2014 and in 2015 for sexually abusing a minor girl and minor boy. During his trials, the county Sheriff revealed that Rhodes had a longstanding history of inappropriate contact with minors.

Rhodes, who led Antifa’s Portland Resistance group, was found guilty by a Washington County Circuit Court jury in March, 2018.

These are the outstanding citizens that ANTIFA is drawing throughout major American communities, especially in the Pacific Northwest.