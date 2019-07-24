Fmr Antifa Member: Designate ‘Extreme’ Antifa a ‘Terrorist Organization’

“Antifa is a terrorist organization composed of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their extreme agenda through violence” according to a former member, who warned Antifa must be designated as “domestic terrorists” in order to stop them spreading their extremist ideology.

Following an attack against independent journalist Andy Ngo by members of Antifa in Portland, Ore., earlier this month, two U.S. senators — Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — publicly called on the Trump administration to designate the group a domestic terrorist organization.

In an interview with Fox News, Gabe Nadales said the call by Cruz and Cassidy “is definitely a step in the right direction.”

“I was in Antifa over 10 years ago, and I can tell you now that Antifa is far more violent and extremist than I ever saw,” Nadales said.

“And hopefully, by designating them a domestic terrorist organization, that will dissuade new members from joining,” he continued.

In introducing the resolution, Cruz said, “Antifa is a terrorist organization composed of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their extreme agenda through violence…they must be stopped. I am proud to introduce this resolution with Sen. Cassidy to properly identify what Antifa are: Domestic terrorists.”

Nadales, who writes for Campus Reform, described Antifa as a leaderless “mob rule” kind of organization led by “groupthink.” Behind closed doors, he said, “it was never about standing for something, it was always about standing against something.”

That included “standing against the military, standing against the police, standing against any American values that we hold deeply. It’s always fighting against something,” Nadales continued.

The former Antifa member also said that while violence isn't discussed per se before an event, clearly members of the group are increasingly using violence against their political opponents — and, really, anyone else who gets in the way.

He also noted the recent attack against an ICE facility by self-described Antifa member Willem Van Spronsen, in which he used incendiary devices to burn cars and attempted to ignite a propane tank.

“A lot of Twitter accounts that are friendly to Antifa were calling for more of this,” Nadales said. “It’s ridiculous.

“To really understand Antifa, we have to look at where they are getting their ideology. We have to go into the college campuses. And [there] we are finding professor after professor who discriminates against conservatives” and push ‘revolutionary,’ anti-capitalist rhetoric — much like professors did during the turbulent 1960s.

As an example, Nadales said Campus Reform is following a story about Antifa threatening to dox conservatives on the campus of the University of Texas/Austin, simply for holding different political views.

He noted that officials at the university are now looking into holding Antifa members accountable for their actions — which is the right thing to do, he advised.

“Unless we start holding them accountable and designate Antifa a terrorist organization, [the violence] is not going to stop,” Nadales said.