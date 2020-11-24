Antifa Leader Warns Trump: “We’re Armed… Concede by Sunday or We’ll Block Roads in Conservative Areas”

An Antifa leader has warned President Trump that if he doesn’t concede by lunchtime on Sunday armed Antifa terrorists will block the roads in conservative neighborhoods.

During the September 29 debate, Joe Biden responded to President Trump’s remarks about Antifa being a violent organization by aruging that Antifa is simply “an idea” and “not an organization.”

Conservative pundit Robby Starbuck immediately sprung into action, creating a video to show Biden how dangerously violent Antifa really is.

Watch:

You all helped make this happen. It would be a shame if tons of voters saw just how ridiculous Joe Biden’s Antifa claims are. Antifa isn’t an idea Joe, they’re 100% organized. #JustSayNoToAntifaJoe pic.twitter.com/CMVdh9RpGL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 1, 2020

#WalkAway founder Brandon Straka shared a screenshot on Tuesday morning from “Antifa [idea] leader” Adam Rahuba, of Pittsburgh, PA, warning President Trump and his supporters that if he doesn’t concede and turn the keys over to Joe Biden, there will be blood in the streets of the suburbs in America.

The tweet reads: Attn: @realDonaldTrump

If you do not concede by Sunday at noon, we will begin to block roads in conservative areas.

Your supporters will not be able to go to work or go to the grocery store to feed their families.

We are armed and will retaliate to attempts of vehicular homicide.

Antifa is just “an idea”- @JoeBiden



It’s time for us to end this idea. pic.twitter.com/jUqVMdJTt4 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 24, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here are a few tweets by Adam Rahuba, whose Twitter account has now been suspended. His tweets include comments about “targeting conservative politicians” and how he’s begun “operations directly against MAGA voters.” Hmmm….wonder what that means?

In this tweet, Rahuba admits he voted for Biden, even though he claims he doesn’t “feel good” about it.

On November 1, Rahuba advertised rides to the polls in the Pittsburg, PA area, asking for people to donate money to his Venmo account to pay for gas. (Source of tweets: WayBackMachine)

Rahuba’s Twitter account is littered with threats of violence and targeted hatred, yet he was allowed to continue to tweet, while conservatives have been removed en masse for tweeting about “Q-Anon,” and almost every tweet of the President of the United States is tagged as “disputed” by Twitter.

This is big tech censorship at its finest. How many mainstream media outlets will report about Rahuba’s violent threats against “conservative areas”? Does anyone else find it curious that only conservative media outlets are able to access information that exposes the dark underbelly of the left?