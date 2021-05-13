Antifa: ‘It’s Time for Black People to Lynch White People’

The disturbing chant was heard during the far-left black bloc protest against a Billy Graham association event.
In the video you can hear a woman initially stating, “I can’t wait until black people hang you, I can’t wait.”
When she is asked to repeat the incitement to violent, she proudly clarifies, “I can’t wait until black people lynch white people”:
Summit.news reports: When asked if anyone else in the group agrees with the statement, a man puts his hand up and says “I do, I do!”
According to journalist Andy Ngo, the leftists also chanted “death to America!” while burning U.S. flags.
As we highlighted last month, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis were caught on camera telling a white liberal ally, “You’re white! You don’t belong!” before demanding that he leave the area.
Following the conviction of Derek Chauvin, BLM mobs also descended on diners in New York while telling white restaurant owners to “get the f**k out” of the city.”
The ‘George Floyd Autonomous Zone’ in Minneapolis also last month issued a list of ‘rules for white people’ that they have to abide by in order to enter the area.
So much for the tolerant left!