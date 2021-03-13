Antifa Insurrectionists Set Fire to Federal Courthouse With People Inside

A group of violent Antifa insurrectionists stormed a U.S. federal courthouse in Portland on Thursday night, starting fires while people were inside.

Video shows Antifa terrorists smashing windows, spraying grafitti, and settings fires with police nowhere to be seen.

Department of Homeland Security agents were forced to respond to the attack on the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, The Oregonian reported.

Far-left insurrectionists told reporters they attacked because federal officials removed the physical barriers that had been protecting the courthouse since July.

According to journalist Andy Ngo, there were people inside the courthouse at the time that Antifa started the fires.

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: “Demonstrators also cited the recent dismantling of protections in front of the courthouse and proceedings in the case of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death as reasons they were protesting Thursday night,” the article states quoting journalist Suzette Smith.

Video’s tweeted by KOIN CBS6 journalist Jennifer Dowling show the violent attacks on the courthouse. In the videos, there are no signs of a Portland police.

Someone in the group set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse. Federal officers are responding with crowd control munitions. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/pQS1IPV7iL — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 12, 2021

Federal Protective Services officials responsible for protecting the courthouse made an announcement ordering people to leave the property.

Department of Homeland Security agents deployed to enforce control of the scene and began making arrests.

Federal agents pushed back the crowd on at least three separate efforts and they attempted to secure the building, The Oregonian added. Videos indicate the arrest of multiple people.

Independent journalist Bethany Kerley showed actions by federal agents to move the crowd away from the courthouse.

Journalist Grace Morgan tweeted an image showing a graffiti mural proclaiming “New President — Same Imperialism.”

Protesters outside the Federal courthouse in downtown Portland #PortlandProtest

Is someone able to do alt text for me? pic.twitter.com/Ms4hLAVCte — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) March 12, 2021

Federal agents unload munitions Willy nilly on protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland OR #portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/ZgYKgRcgyU — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) March 12, 2021

More protests are slated for Friday in the Pearl District, KOIN6 reports. “Robert King, the mayor’s senior public safety adviser, said the group spearheading recent protests is made up of ‘self-described anarchists,’” the article states.

“Protest is fine, that’s not what we’re talking about,” PPB Deputy Chief Chris Davis told the local CBS affiliate. “With this group, this is a small group that is bent on destroying things. And what they want is a conflict. My advice is — don’t give them a conflict.”

However, no videos appear to show a Portland Police Bureau presence at the Thursday night riot.

Breitbart News reached out to Portland Police Bureau officials for information about the department’s apparent lack of response to criminal activity in their city.

PPB Sergeant Kevin Allen responded that their officers made one arrest at an incident outside the federal courthouse that occurred earlier in the day. “I’m trying to confirm any other involvement we had in any other disturbance,” he added.