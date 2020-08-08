Antifa and BLM Are Begging You To Stop Sharing Riot Footage Because They’re Getting Arrested

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters are begging people to stop sharing photos and videos of the violent protests and far-left criminality that has taken over the streets of major cities across America.

“Stop sharing videos and pictures of people at riots,” a protest organizer orders in a viral video. “The police are tracking these people down, and by posting pictures of them, you are threatening their lives. So please stop posting pictures of them.”

Far-left Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland slaughtered an animal and set its head alight, as well as burning US flags and stacks of Bibles as violent riots in the city pass the two month mark.

#Antifa have started a fire on the front door of the Portland Police east precinct. They tore off the barricade and placed tinder around the fire. They’re trying to burn down the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2UN7o21dZy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Rioters were also trying to burn down a Portland police precinct before moving from the city center into a quiet residential neighborhood where they tried to blind a woman with lasers.

After #antifa were dispersed by police following the attack on the East Precinct, they tried to blind a woman at her home with lasers and attacked her.



Antifa have gone into residential parts of the city after moving on from attacking federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/mKcrgHixmC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Will you listen to Antifa and stop sharing articles with videos and photos of far-left protesters engaged in criminal actions on American streets?

Or will you share these videos, pictures, and articles far and wide in the hope that every single one of the perpetrators is arrested and bought to justice for their crimes?